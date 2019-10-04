Frederick police identify man in suspected serial burglaries

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Malatesta at 240-674-7775

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police have arrested a Frederick County man accused of several burglaries around the area.

According to police, Charles Edward Budd, (a.k.a. Charles Edward Cooper), 54, has been accused of being involved with a series of burglaries dating back to Sept. 16. An investigation revealed related charges against Budd.

Police reported that the incidents happened North Market Street, Fairview Avenue and Wilson Place. Budd was arrested Oct. 3 by members of the Street Crimes Unit in the area of West Fourth Street. Law enforcement added that during a search of Budd’s person, they found crack cocaine along with other drug paraphernalia.