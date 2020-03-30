Frederick Police Department receives national accreditation

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies voted unanimously to accredit the city police force

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department has received accreditation by a national commission.

After a four-year review process of the department’s files and procedures, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) voted unanimously to accredit the city police department.

CALEA Compliance Service Members conducted remote reviews of the department’s standard files and proofs of compliance in 2016, 2017 and 2018, according to a press release.

In November 2019, two objective professional assessors visited the department and reviewed the agency’s policies and procedures; management, operations and support services and accreditation proof files.

The assessors also spoke with members of the department, Frederick City Government; members of allied agencies and members of the public.

On March 19, the CALEA commission held a meeting online where a unanimous vote was cast to accredit the department.

Officials say CALEA commissioners highlighted the police force’s recruiting efforts even as departments across the country struggle to gain new officers, and their community outreach.

“The thing that we were commended on was just our community partnerships; whether it be with agencies like Way Station or Frederick Mental Health, what our outreach is like and how we deal with members of our larger service population,” explained Dana Kelly with the Frederick Police Department.

The accreditation process is continuous, Kelly says, and a new four-cycle for the department’s review has already begun.