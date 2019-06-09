Frederick Police Department holds 4th annual “Community Crime Summit”

The Frederick Police Department hosted their 4th annual “Community Crime Summit” Saturday.

With over 50 participants, the group topic this year was “Drug and Alcohol Trends”. There were classes on specific trends like gang awareness, personal and neighborhood safety and more. “We find that people are interested in these topics and every year the topics change a little bit and as we see different trends in the community are the topics that we offer,” Michele Bowman said, the Public Information Officer for Frederick Police Department.

The classes were located in different parts of the facility and had something different to offer. In one class, officers were able to show real footage of the body cameras they wear when they respond to calls. One of the breakout sessions “Drunk Buster” gave the community the opportunity to do a simulation of drunk driving and how it impaired your vision. People that ventured out to the summit for the first time say it’s a great experience.

“It’s a good course so far from what I have seen that I would recommend for everyone to come out at least once and do it, this is my first one and its really an interesting program,” Ricardo Bairan said, who lives in Frederick.

Officers working the program urge the community to use these programs to learn more about protecting their community.