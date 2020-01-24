Frederick Police Chief Edward Hargis will retire next month

Captain Patrick Grossman will be Interim Chief while the city searches for a new permanent replacement.

Video above is from our Sunday Newsmaker segment in July 2017.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Edward Hargis, the chief of police with the Frederick Police Department, will retire on February 21 after four and a half years of service.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve with the men and women of the Frederick Police Department since being appointed as the Chief of Police in July 2015,” Hargis said in a news release sent out Friday.

Captain Patrick Grossman will be Interim Chief while the city searches for a new permanent replacement. They will be looking at candidates from across the country.

“Chief Hargis has served the residents of Frederick with distinction over his time leading the Frederick Police Department,” said Mayor Michael O’Connor in the news release. “The City sincerely thanks the Chief for his leadership, innovation, and service to the Frederick community.”

According to the police department, Frederick’s crime rate is the lowest it’s been in 20 years. Hargis brought “innovative solutions” when the officers faced challenges under his leadership, the department said.

“We are committed to engaging the public in this search as we take our next steps,” O’Connor said.

Hargis has worked in public safety for 38 years, and served as a chief of police at two other police departments: The Portsmouth Police Department in Virginia and the Camden Police Department in New Jersey, according to the department.

Hargis said after his retirement, he will pursue consultancy work and is currently writing a book.