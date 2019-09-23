Frederick police arrest three suspects in car theft

Police say one suspect managed to escape arrest

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick police have arrested three individuals in connection to a stolen vehicle and thefts.

19-year-old Damion Wulah of Frederick, and two juveniles have been charged with car theft and second degree assault.

A car owner reported her vehicle stolen on Saturday morning and handed over footage of the suspects driving away from the scene.

On Sunday, police received a call about four people trying to get into parked cars along Fairfield Drive, and the witness gave a description of the vehicle matching the stolen car.

Police located the stolen car unoccupied along Harpers Way, and shortly after, four people jumped into the car and drove away. One police vehicle was struck in the pursuit.

Police say one suspect managed to escape.