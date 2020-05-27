Frederick Police arrest man for assault with a knife

He is being held at the Frederick County Adult Dentition Centerr

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department has arrested a man for assault with a knife.

Benyam Hailu, 39, is charged with first and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of West Seventh Street where Hailu approached the victim, yelled at him pulled a knife, and cut him around his stomach.

The victim was treated on-scene for minors lacerations.

Hailu is being held without bond. He is being held at the Frederick County Adult Dentition Center.