Frederick pediatrician on trial for the alleged sexual assault of multiple patients

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick pediatrician who faces multiple sex offenses will go on trial October 29 after a judge denied a request to postpone.

Dr. Ernesto Torres, 68, was arrested in May after an 18-year-old victim and former patient alleged Torres sexual assaulted them during a physical examination. Torres was indicted on 65 additional charges after 11 more victims came forward.

On Tuesday, Torres appeared before Judge William R. Nicklas, Jr. for the first day of trial. Defense attorneys requested the trial to be postponed as Torres said he has a medical condition that is caused by stress.

The Judge ruled to continue with the trial for Tuesday afternoon and advised Torres to alert his counsel if his condition worsens.

Torres will face a trial before a judge after he waived his rights to a jury.