Frederick pediatrician indicted on 65 more charges after 11 more victims came forward

A Frederick County Grand Jury indicted a Frederick pediatrician on an additional 65 charges, Frederick Police and Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office said Monday. These additional charges came after 11 more victims came forward following Dr. Ernesto Torres’ initial indictment on May 3.

“I have been doing this for a long time,” said Frederick County State ’s Attorney, Charlie Smith. “I use to be chief of the family violence unit. So, I have prosecuted a lot of child abuse cases. I do not remember that has brought this much rile up in our community.”

Torres’ additional charges are 45 counts of third-degree sex offense, 10 counts of sex abuse of a minor, nine counts of child sex abuse, two counts of second-degree sex offense, and one count of second-degree assault.

“A lot of people entrusted him in their children, even people within the courthouse, and within my office,” said Smith. “So, it has been a troubling series of the events, to say the least.”

Smith said some victims have reported the alleged assaults as far back as 15 years ago. The new charges Torres faces are from victims between the ages of 11 to 18.

“Some of the facts of the cases are that the sexual misconduct occurred the presence of the parents and in the presence of the people that were working there…he just did so in a matter that did not bring it to their attention,” said Smith.

He was arrested for these charges shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday, officials said. His bond review will be scheduled for Tuesday in Frederick Circuit Court.

Smith does believe there are more victims. WDVM reached out to Torres’s attorney but did not hear back.

Torres’ office is located on Thomas Johnson Drive in Frederick. According to the website, he has had the practice since 1979.

The Frederick Police Department believes there may be other victims in this case. Anyone with information about this case, including other potential victims should contact Detective Sean McKinney at 240-578-5683.

Local resources are available for victims of sexual assault including: