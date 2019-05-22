Frederick pediatrician accused of sexual abuse to stop practicing medicine Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Frederick County State’s Attorney, Charlie Smith, answers questions after Dr. Ernesto Torres, has agreed to not practice medicine. A second bond has been set to $400,000. (Katie Misuraca/WDVM) [ + - ] Video

FREDERICK, Md. - A Frederick pediatrician will stop practicing medicine after facing 65 new charges. Tuesday, a judge set a second bond at $400,000 for Dr. Ernesto Torres, 68.

Other conditions set for Torres includes: He has to give up his passport, he can not contact with any patients under 18 and continue home detention.

"We really felt that with these 11 additional victims that certainly a judge would have found him to be a public safety threat and hold him with bond,” said Torres. “It did not happen. It is not what they wanted, but it is better than the last time."

Dr. Ernesto Torres was indicted on 65 additional charges after 11 more victims came forward.

A Frederick County Grand Jury indicted Torres on an additional 65 charges, Frederick Police and Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office said Monday. These additional charges came after 11 more victims came forward following Torres' initial indictment on May 3.

