Frederick Parks and Recreation extends closures, cancellations through May

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Parks and recreation facilities and programs in the City of Frederick will remain closed until at least the end of May.

The city announced the extended closure of the William R. Talley Center, along with classes at city facilities until the end of the state of emergency or May 31, whichever is later.

Refunds are being processed for cancelled programs.

Membership fees with city facilities have been suspended.

All park facility permits and parade/walk/race permits are canceled through the City’s State of Emergency or May 31, 2020, whichever is later.

New applications, applications currently under review, and rescheduling requests for park facilities and parade/walk/race approvals are not being accepted/processed at this time.

As conditions warrant, the City will communicate plans to resume the application and permit process, according to a press release.

Residents and visitors are still able to visit dozens of open parks while maintaining social distancing.

Clustered Spires Golf Course and the city dog park are both closed until further notice.