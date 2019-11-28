Frederick nonprofit to pilot mail program for people who are homeless

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — For those experiencing homelessness, sending and receiving mail can be an obstacle, which is why a Frederick nonprofit will soon begin a pilot mail program.

The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs is looking into taking up a mail program that was previously run at the Frederick Community Action Agency before service was shut down.

Nick Brown headed the mail program at the Community Action Agency before leading the Religious Coalition and says the program is expected to begin on Monday.

The intention is for those experiencing homelessness to have access to a mail service in order to send and receive important documents, like those for healthcare benefits. Brown said the mail program is not intended to be used for personal mail or package deliveries.

Clients will be able to retrieve their business mail at the coalition’s cold weather shelter.

More details will need to be worked out before the program is expanded.

“We have a lot of foot traffic that happens here in the evening because of the shelter. What we don’t want to do is cause an overrun through the day, which we don’t think that’s going to happen but we want to be hyper-conscious to that,” Brown explained.

The Religious Coalition is also looking to see just how many volunteers are needed to keep the program running.

Brown says the pilot program will be available for the 125 people who were previously signed up at the Frederick Community Action Agency.