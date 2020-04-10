Frederick mother shares daughters concern about COVID-19 behind bars

Abbas is advocating for Gov. Hogan to release low-level inmates to limit the spread of COVID-19

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A mother is concerned about her daughter’s health as she’s serving time in prison.

“I am human. I am a person. My life matters,” said mother, Natalie Abbas. Abbas was describing what her daughter is feeling behind bars during COVID-19.

Her daughter, 32-year-old Stephanie, is currently behind bars at the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women in Jessup, Md.

Stephanie was scheduled to move to a treatment facility after she finished her second time in jail after serving nearly 9 years. That was the week COVID-19 stopped the court system state-wide.

“We were like standing on the precipice waiting for her to be released to treatment,” said Abbas. “And right now, 21 days after that we were expecting her to be in treatment. So here we are couple months into this and she is still there…and really that is very troubling.”

According to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, a total of 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its system.

Two inmates are confirmed to have the virus where Stephanie is.

“When everybody else had masks and glove as far as the officers and admin folks, she ask for masks and gloves and they basically laughed at her,” said Abbas.

Abbas said Stephanie has another court date scheduled in May, hoping her daughter can get out to get the help she needs.

