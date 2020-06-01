Frederick mayor, police department denounce actions of officer in death of George Floyd

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — “For centuries, we are and have been, suffering from another pandemic–one of racism and injustice,” said Mayor Michael O’Connor.

During a press conference on Monday morning, O’Connor and Frederick Police Department Acting Chief Patrick Grossman said they are united with protesters across the country outraged by the killing of George Floyd after Minneapolis Police officers restrained him.

“We are dismayed and angered by the wanton disregard for human life seen in the recent deaths of so many people of color including George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor,” O’Connor explained, “We join those in our community calling for justice.”

Grossman called out officers in the video and said their tactical response went against proper police training.

“To the case in point of the actions that were observed on a video in Minneapolis, we’d just like to point out is a direct violation in contracting to our existing general order,” Grossman said.

Frederick Police officers reviewed the video of officers restraining Floyd as an example of poor police action.

Now the city and police officers are supporting a local protest even as permits for large gatherings are unavailable at this time.

“A delicate balance has to be maintained between the permitting process for a parade and a safe expression of first amendment liberties,” Grossman said.

A protest, organized over social media, is scheduled to begin on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Mullinix Park. And in the days after, O’Connor pledges additional community conversations.

“We need to open up a dialogue like we’ve done before and we need to find a way to move the conversation in directions it’s never moved before because enough is enough,” said O’Connor.

