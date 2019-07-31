Frederick man sentenced to 70 years in prison

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison after being convicted of murder and rape.

Police say 26-year-old Milton Orellana was sentenced Wednesday afternoon for an incident that happened back in 2015. Police were called to an apartment and found a woman dead in her apartment.

The coroner ruled the case as a homicide and there was evidence of sexual assault, police said. Orellana was interviewed by police and he said he fought with the victim over money. He willingly provided a DNA sample that matched what was found on the crime scene.

Orellana will not be eligible for probation.