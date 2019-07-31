Frederick man sentenced to 70 years in prison

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison after being convicted of murder and rape.

Police say 26-year-old Milton Orellana was sentenced Wednesday afternoon for an incident that happened back in 2015. Police were called to an apartment and found a woman dead in her apartment.

The coroner ruled the case as a homicide and there was evidence of sexual assault, police said. Orellana was interviewed by police and he said he fought with the victim over money. He willingly provided a DNA sample that matched what was found on the crime scene.

Orellana will not be eligible for probation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News