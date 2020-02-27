Frederick man indicted in connection to multiple burglaries

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — A Frederick man has been indicted in connection to six different burglaries in the city.

According to Frederick Police, Thomas Oram, was indicted by a grand jury on Friday in connection to the early morning break-ins that happened at the end of 2019.

Police say Oram carried out the burglaries at locations including Burger King, KFC and Taco Bar along the Golden Mile between November and December of last year.

Surveillance video pointed to Oram, and a search warrant recovered evidence linking him to the break-ins in the city and in a neighboring jurisdiction.

“We were able to recover some clothing that the suspect was wearing in the videos and they even recovered from stolen items from a couple of burglaries in Poolesville, Maryland in Montgomery County,” explained Lt. Kirk Henneberry with the Frederick Police Department.

Police say the burglaries resulted in about $5,500 in damages. Oram is suspected of stealing about $250 in cash.