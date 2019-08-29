Frederick man facing multiple child porn charges

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man is facing multiple child pornography charges after he was planning to meet up with underage girls to have sex with them.

Frederick Police say 40-year-old Andy Shreve was chatting online with an undercover agent who posed as a mother with two daughters. In the chats, Shreve planned a trip from Frederick to New York to have sex with children. In July, Shreve traveled to New York where he was arrested by the FBI. After Shreve’s arrest, investigators seized Shreve’s computer and found that he was sexually active with other children. Shreve was charged with ten counts of child pornography possession and one count of child pornography distribution. Anyone with information is asked contact the Frederick Police Department.