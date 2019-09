The crash is still under investigation.

MT. AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — A man is dead after a truck crash on Pullman Court in Mt. Airy, says the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Hawkins, 54, was reportedly working collecting trash Saturday morning when a co-worker in a J&J Trash Truck hit him. The Frederick, Maryland man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.