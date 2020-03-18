Frederick man charged with attempted second degree murder

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.

On Friday evening, Fredrick officers say they were called to the Liberty Gas station in Thurmont for reports of an assault. Police say 62-year-old Robin Spahr of Frederick is accused of cutting his victim on their arms, head, and hands with a machete. The victim was taken to Meritus Medical Center.

Spahr has also been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.~ he is being held at the Adult Detention Center.