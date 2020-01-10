Frederick man charged after 4-year-old son killed in crash

Gregory Lee Ehabe is facing multiple charges for a crash that killed his son. (Photo: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Gregory Lee Ehabe is facing multiple charges including homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man was arrested Friday in Baltimore for a crash that killed his 4-year-old son in Washington County, Maryland last month.

Maryland State Police said Gregory Lee Ehabe, 27, is accused of drunk driving while his son was in the car, causing a single-vehicle crash that killed his son on I-70 at Bower Avenue on December 2.

Police responded to the crash at 10:30 p.m. and found that Ehabe’s car entered the median and struck a concrete culvert. Both Ehabe and his son, Everett, were removed from the car and taken to Meritus Medical Center. Everett died at the Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. two days later, police said.

Police said Ehabe is charged with:

grossly negligent manslaughter by vehicle

homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol per se

homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol

driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol per se

driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol while transporting minor

driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol

driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol while transporting minor

child neglect.

The Washington County Grand Jury indicted Ehabe after investigations completed the case and it was presented by the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office.