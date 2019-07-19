Frederick man arrested for felony theft

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police arrested a man in connection to felony theft across multiple states Thursday.

According to Police, Ryan Victor Weinstein, 38, of Frederick is charged with:

Theft scheme: $100,000 plus

Two counts of theft: $100 to under $1,500

Two counts of theft: $25,000 to under $100,000

Motor vehicle/unlawful taking

The Delaware Police Department first contacted the Frederick Police Department on Thursday shortly before 4 p.m. because they suspected a Caterpillar skid loader reported stolen in Delaware, was at a property in Frederick.

Frederick Police said they checked and observed a skid loader at the 100 block of East 7th Street which matched the description of the stolen one. According to police, detectives of the Criminal Investigations Section served the search and seizure warrants that night, signed by a judge.

Frederick Police said they also found a Vermeer wood chipper that was reported stolen to them in March, as well as several pieces of smaller lawn care equipment that were reported stolen in other states, including Kentucky and Minnesota.

Weinstein is currently being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and is awaiting a bond review.