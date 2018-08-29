Frederick man arrested after stealing from stores, cars Video

FREDERICK, Md. - A Frederick man is facing charges including theft after police said he was caught stealing from local stores and unlocked cars on August 28.

Anthony Juwan Harris, 22, was caught at the Wegmans on Wormans Mill Road with stolen credit cards from an employees car, and stolen food from the grocery store.

A loss prevention officer from Wegmans called the Frederick Police Department to report a suspicious person observed inside an employee's parked vehicle. Upon further investigation, officers learned all clothing and the backpack that Harris was wearing had been stolen from a nearby Walmart beforehand.

"Lieutenant Corporal was in the area within 10 minutes... located the suspect...contained him, and they conducted their investigation from there and found that he had entered two vehicles within the parking lot,” said Corporal Shannon Stream with the Frederick Police Department.

Police want to reminded citizens to remove valuables from vehicles and to lock their doors.