Frederick man accused of transferring HIV enters Alford plea

Rudolph Smith is scheduled for sentencing in November. Police started investigating the case in 2017.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick man who was accused of knowingly trying to transfer HIV entered an Alford plea on Friday, the State’s Attorney’s Office of Frederick County, Maryland said.

Rudolph Smith, 37, entered an Alford plea to three counts of second-degree assault and three counts of knowingly attempting to transfer HIV. The plea means Smith did not formally admit guilt but acknowledges that there is sufficient evidence to convict him, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The defendant’s case began in summer 2017, when separate women told the Frederick Police Department they believed Smith infected them with HIV. Through investigation, the police determined Smith knew he was HIV-positive and had unprotected sex with women without telling them he was positive, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

“The facts of this case are still very disturbing to me. For someone to intentionally transmit a disease such as this is horrible. These victims will have to live with this for the rest of their lives,” said Charlie Smith, the State’s Attorney of Frederick County, Maryland.

Smith is scheduled for sentencing on November 4 this year.

