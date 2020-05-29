Frederick looks for the public’s help on how to move forward on outdoor dining options

O'Connor said so far, they have heard from over 1,000 residents

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — With Governor Larry Hogan announcing that starting Friday, May 29, restaurants are able to re-open with outdoor dining. The City of Frederick mayor, Michael O’Connor, is asking the public’s help on how to move forward.

The city is evaluating several options for how to safely increase outdoor dining and pedestrian accessibility in downtown Frederick.

Some options include changing public spaces along sidewalks and parking areas to increase safe physically-distant space add table spacing.



“It is clear that this is an area of great interest in our community and one that the City of Frederick stands ready to support in the safest and most effective way that we possibly can,” said O’Connor in a press conference Thursday.

O’Connor said restaurants with current sidewalks cafes and outdoor dining can start to re-open with the state’s orders.

The survey is available for residents to fill out. Residents have until Saturday, May 30 at 12 p.m.

For the survey, click here.