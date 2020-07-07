Frederick landlords can’t increase rent or charge late fees during state of emergency

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick is prohibiting the increase of rent and late fees during Maryland’s state of emergency in an effort to maintain housing stability.

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connell and the Board of Alderman passed the legislation unanimously on July 2, the city said in a press release. Landlords will not be able to increase rent for their tenant or charge late fees during the governor’s state of emergency, or within 180 days of the order ending. Maryland went into a state of emergency on March 5.

The legislation also prohibits a landlord from deducting money from the tenant’s security deposit to make up for not increasing rent or collecting a late fee. The city said violation of the ordinance results in a $1,000 fine.

“We are all living through a crisis this year, and thousands of our residents are barely hanging on. Many of our renters, who already lived paycheck to paycheck, are now living on the edge of a cliff. This measure will relieve the burden and uncertainty a bit while our City rolls out multiple assistance programs this summer,” said Alderman Ben MacShane.

