Frederick house fire spreads to multiple homes

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — A house fire that spread to multiple homes Sunday afternoon has displaced 18 people in Frederick.

Frederick County Fire and Rescue responded to a townhouse along the 2600 block of Warren Way shortly after 2:45 pm and found an upper-level fire through the roof.

The fire quickly spread across the roofline of the home and to neighboring units.

75 firefighters tackled the flames for about 90 minutes. Now fire officials estimate about $800,000 in damages between the 12 homes that were affected.

“The fire quickly spread through the attic space in most of the units. There’s 12 units here, they back up to each other as well as go side-to-side. Five of [the homes] were only displaced temporarily; seven of them are going to be displaced long-term,” explained spokesperson for the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Service, Sarah Campbell.

No injuries were reported and Frederick County Fire and Rescue continues to investigate the cause.