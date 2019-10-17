Frederick historic sites coordinators recognized as tourism ambassadors of the year

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Just over a million dollars is spent a day within the City of Frederick and Frederick County. The local tourism council says history is a big draw for visitors

Frederick is home to more than forty different sites tied to both local and national historical significance, like the Monocacy National Battlefield of the Civil War and the Catoctin Furnace which played part in the industrial revolution.

“As part of the state of Maryland, we have been active since the 18th century. We have been the battlefield for the civil war. We consider history going up to today so we’re also a changing world,” said the manager of the Maryland Room at the C. Burr Artz Library and co-chair of the Frederick County Historic Sites Consortium, Mary Mannix.

On Wednesday, Mannix and fellow co-chair of the county Historica Sites Consortium, Kari Savedra, were recognized as Tourism Ambassadors of the Year by the Frederick County Tourism Council, Inc.

“The two of them, for many years now, have jointly and on a volunteer basis, coordinated about two dozen historic sites and museums,” said executive director for Visit Frederick, John Fieseler.

Along with Frederick’s growing beer, wine and distillery businesses, so too is history playing a part in reeling in visitors.

Fieseler says tourists spend on average about $1.1 million a day in the area.

“The folks that travel the furthest to get here still continue to come for history. If they’re coming from the western half of the country, it’s very often our civil war history [they come for]; it might be the religious shrines up in the Emmitsburg area,” Fieseler explained.

Mannix says the consortium works alongside other history-focused organizations to host events like History Day at the Great Frederick Fair, and Museums by Candlelight to bring the knowledge of years past to the community.

“Even if they don’t come here to go to a battlefield, we want them to be aware of the character of the community, why it is they love it so much is because of the history,” Mannix said.