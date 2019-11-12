Frederick Health welcomes new female doctor to all-male oncology team

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Health Medical Group welcomes a new female doctor to the all-male oncology and hematology team.

Dr. Natalia Marina joins four other physicians on staff: Drs. Elhamy Eskander, Mark Goldstein, Patrick Mansky, and Brian O’Connor.

Dr. Malina specializes in medical oncology, breast cancer, lung cancer, and benign and malignant hematology.

Marina says she was inspired to become a physician by her grandmother, who she says was one of the first to introduce antibiotics in Russia.

Marina hopes to care for patients who may prefer a female doctor.

“As a woman, sometimes it’s easier just to go to a physician who is a woman, to be examined by a woman. Not to take anything from my male colleagues who are outstanding and excellent, it’s just sometimes it makes a little bit easier for women to do so,” Dr. Marina explained.

Marina speaks three languages, including Italian and Russian, which she hopes to use to better care for patients.

She is a member of the American Medical Association, Massachusetts Medical Association, American College of Physicians, American Society of Hematology, and American Society of Clinical Oncology.