Frederick Health Hospital to construct a new 40,000 sq. ft. addition

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM)– Frederick Health Hospital is moving forward with plans to expand.

The City of Frederick Planning Commission unanimously approved a final site plan earlier this month that includes a nearly 40,000 square foot addition to the hospital.

“This is really re-envisioning critical care for us in one stack, in one section of the hospital,” explained chief operating officer and chief nursing officer with Frederick Health Hospital, Cheryl Cioffi.

Plans include redesigning the emergency department which Cioffi says is the seventh busiest in the state. She explains that the department receives anywhere from 150 to 300 patients a day.

“When patients come in, giving them a lot more space so they can queue up and talk about the reason for there visit. And then when they get to the back half of the emergency department, we want to really focus on providing more individual, private spaces for patients to receive care,” Cioffi said.

Inside the emergency department, a section for those seeking mental health care will be expanded. The number of beds available for those specialized patients will increase from five beds to nine beds.

The three-story addition will re-locate the pediatric emergency department from the second-floor to the first floor. It will now be found next to the adult emergency department.

“Just improving the time to seeing a provider and then also helping with way-finding as sometimes it can be challenging to get through the hospital up to the second floor and back down,” Cioffi said.

On the second level, visitors will find the intensive care unit when more space for family members.

“We will be creating a zone within each patient’s intensive care unit room where the families can stay with there loved ones,” Cioffi said.

And just above that, a new level housing cardiac catheterization labs for patients experiencing emergencies like a heart attack.

“We will be going from two labs currently, to three labs in the future with the potential to outline for fourth should we need it as this community continues to grow,” Cioffi explained.

Construction is slated to begin in June and estimates are that the project will be finished in three years.