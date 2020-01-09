Frederick Health Hospital implements visitor restrictions amid flu activity

The hospital has implemented guidelines asking those with a fever, sore throat, or a cough to think twice before visiting

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Health Hospital is asking visitors to be cautious as new restrictions are put into place following heightened flu activity.

The hospital has implemented guidelines asking those with a fever, sore throat, or a cough to think twice before visiting.

Patients may have two healthy visitors at a time. According to the hospital’s website, those at increased risk of infection, including children, the elderly, and other vulnerable populations, are discouraged from visiting at this time.

Flu stations are available at each entrance of the hospital, and staff asks visitors to clean their hands and to put on a mask if needed.

“Patients get better faster when their family members participate, so we’re just asking when you do come to the hospital please make sure that you’re healthy,” explained Dolly Sullivan

Visitors to the hospital may also see staff wearing masks as a preventative measure.