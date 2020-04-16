Frederick Health Hospice is offering virtual grief support

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Grief can be an incredibly difficult thing to deal with, especially with social isolation.

The Frederick Health Hospice wants the public to know they are still here and they are doing what they can to help ease the pain. For the duration of this pandemic, the centers grief counselors will be hosting virtual grief support groups through out the week.

The center wanted find way that they could still be engaged outside of the four walls of the office. Their bereavement services include, 1-on-1 phone counseling sessions, virtual support groups, journaling prompts, blogs and an interactive forum for people to share their experiences.

“We wanted to create something that was really kind of dynamic, and multi-faceted and could appeal to a large number of people,” said bereavement counselor, Kaili Van Waveren. “We all grieve in different ways, some people want to talk, some people don’t and are more private, so we created the site with that in mind.”

All of the grief support services are free and open to anyone in the community, regardless of if their loved ones have been served by hospice or not. Grief is the most difficult and the most painful thing that we go through as humans and right now we find ourselves in the midst of something that is unprecedented. The human bond is more important now than ever.

“I think it’s important that we all, especially if we’re grieving, reach out to be connected to one another and to support one another and to receive support from others, because there is still a community here, ready and eager to support you. Even if it looks a little different right now.” said Van Waveren.

Even though things look different at the moment, Frederick Health Hospice has not strayed away from it’s main focus, “to honor each person’s journey through illness or grief with dignified care, compassionate support and gentle guidance“. Frederick Health Hospice is still accepting patients and trying to operate under a new kind of normal. Hospice leadership says, they are taking the necessary precautions to make sure the safety of patients and their families remain the top priority.

“Don’t be afraid to reach out to us for support,” said Executive Director, Carlos Graveran. “If you have someone in your family who’s approaching that time in their life where it’s potentially getting close to the end, we’ll do everything we can to support and help them.”

FHH has services that others don’t such as music therapy and a veteran’s program in addition to many others that are all free of charge.