Frederick Health and Rehabilitation resident dies from COVID-19

I-270

A total of 6 center residents tested positive for COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center (Courtesy Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center Facebook page)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick County, Maryland man has died from COVID-19, becoming the county’s second COVID-19 death.

The Frederick County Health Department said on Wednesday, April 1 that the patient was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions. He was a resident of the Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center, and was one of six COVID-19 cases reported in residents at the center on Wednesday.

The other five residents range in age from 71-86 years old and are being treated at the Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center, the health department said.

“Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center is cooperating and we will continue to work closely with this and all long term care facilities in Frederick,” said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the Health Officer in Frederick County.

The FCHD Liaison to Long Term Care Facilities toured the center on April 1 to review Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center operations and protocols for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Staff and essential health care personnel are being screened before entering the center, and visitation is restricted. Any residents at the center who are symptomatic are being isolated, the liasion reported.

Frederick County’s first COVID-19 death was reported just one day ago. She was a woman in her 90s.

For more information about the COVID-19 response in Frederick County, visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/coronavirus.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories