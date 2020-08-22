Frederick gets hungry for Summer Restaurant Week

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – Frederick County is setting their table for some good eats with Summer Restaurant Week starting August 24.

21 participating restaurants will prepare signature meals for the event, offering delivery, take-out, and dine-in options for the public.

Visit Frederick Marketing and Communications Manager Melissa Muntz said this is their first summer edition in the over ten years of hosting the event.

“The format will be the same as previous as previous restaurant weeks: special menus at special prices, multiple courses, pre-fixed prices for each meal, and at a variety of restaurants all over Frederick County,” Muntz said. “But the difference this time around is that we actually didn’t charge the restaurants to participate, they were able to participate completely for free, and we are emphasizing carry-out.”

The special meal prices range anywhere from $15 – $40+ with reservations recommended to accommodate social distancing regulations.

Bushwallers Lead Bartender Brandon Hope said Restaurant Week gives people opportunities to explore all the food the county has to offer.

“A lot of people really enjoy going out to eat and being able to socialize in that public atmosphere, so I think it’s incredibly important that we decided to continue with restaurant week,” Hope said. “I think it will be a great experience for those who come and try.”

Restaurant week runs from August 24th to August 30th.