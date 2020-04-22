Frederick Food Security Network plants more than 30 “edible landscape all-stars”

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re planting a tree in honor of Earth Day, why not plant one that gives back?

That’s the idea behind Hood College’s Frederick Food Security Network (FFSN) project in partnership with non-profit SilvoCulture and the Islamic Society of Frederick (ISF).

On Wednesday, the organizations united to plant more than 30 trees and shrubs through the Islamic Society’s grounds.

While the plants provide wildlife habitat, they will also provide a food source for the network to distribute to local residents.

“We’re planting a cornucopia of fruit bushes, fruit trees and nut trees, things that I call “edible landscape all-stars,” explained founder of Ecologia, Michael Judd, “Things that are beautiful, easy to care for and then delicious.”

Those “edible landscape all-stars” include black walnut trees, currant bushes and paw paw trees.

Ecologia is working with the group to design an effective food forest, and SilvoCulture provided the plants and labor for the project, according to a press release.

“We are grateful for our partnership with ISF. SilvoCulture is a new nonprofit, and we sincerely appreciate their gift of food crops for our community. We are committed to helping to ensure food security in Frederick, especially during this critical time,” Claire Hudson with FFSN said in statement.

Nabeel Ashraf of ISF added, “the planting of native trees and shrubs is a sign of hope and a way for us to support the Frederick community for a long time to come. The ISF congregation is pleased to partner with FFSN and SilvoCulture to create a community food forest on its reservation. The fruit of this planting will be donated via FFSN for distribution across the greater Frederick area. To quote the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) Muslims will always earn the reward of charity for planting a tree, sowing a crop and then birds, humans, and animals eat from it.”