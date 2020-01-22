Frederick fire service employees continue to fight for adoption of question “D”

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — And the saga continues for members of fire service employees and the Frederick County Council.

A lot of frustration and confusion hangs around the specifics of Question “D”– a charter amendment that would allow the county council to provide by ordinance for binding arbitration by a neutral arbitrator whose decision must be funded by the county budget.

This ultimately strengthens bargaining rights and allows firefighters and fire responders a seat at the table, it’s something they say is important.



“It gives us a seat at the table and a fair voice in public safety and on top of that, it’s what the citizens voted for, ” said president of the Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County, Stephen Jones. “As elected leaders, it’s their job to enact the will of the voters. The voters spoke to enact this legislation and now we’re just playing politics with public safety



Jones says the department will continue to show up to each council meeting until the county finally implements the will of the people.