Frederick Fairgrounds transforms into the North pole for their annual Christmas show

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM)– The Maryland Christmas show is back in Frederick celebrating their 35th year of Christmas events.

This two-weekend event is home to all things Christmas. The show offers seven buildings and a big top tent. Participants can sit on Santa’s lap, enjoy hot cocoa, along with a variety of other food options shop and spend time with family.

Local resident Frances Lynch started the Christmas show 36 years ago and says every year is a good year, “Our visitors to the Christmas show come year after year and exhibitors come from as far away as Novaschosha California and Frederick” said Lynch.

To find out how you can be an exhibitor in next year’s show visit marylandchristmasshow.com.