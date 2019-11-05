Frederick County welcomes 23 new U.S. citizens

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The United States welcomed at least two dozen new citizens on Tuesday morning in Frederick County, Maryland.

Twenty-two immigrants from 14 different countries stood for the pledge of allegiance for the first time as American citizens.

“I finally can call myself and say that I belong somewhere,” said Roohi Zaidi.

Zaidi is among the dozens who gathered in Frederick for an annual naturalization ceremony.

With American flags in hand, the group of new citizens stood to sing the national anthem and take an oath of allegiance.

One by one, the 23 individuals were handed their official citizenship documentation.

Zaidi was born in Pakistan but has lived in the U.S. For the last 15 years. She and her husband have been working towards citizenship since 2007.

“I have three kids who are natural-born American citizens. I’m just glad that as a family now we share this very special thing,” Zaidi said.

Keynote speaker for the ceremony Oneyda Escobar, is a fellow immigrant and spoke about her own experience navigating the road to citizenship. She described how at two years old she and her family fled El Salvador during the nation’s civil war.

She admits that the journey to becoming a citizen isn’t an easy one.

“It was very difficult, a lot of prayers a lot of tears. In the process of permanent residency, I just couldn’t understand why I’m really trying here, I really want to do this and I was treated like, “what do you want to do here?” Escobar explained.

Escobar was naturalized in 2016 and now works within the Frederick County Department of Social Services helping others navigate complex issues.

To those seeking citizenship, she says this about the American dream: “it’s going to take time, patience, sacrifice and a lot of dedication, but it’s definitely obtainable.”