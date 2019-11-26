Frederick County visitors spending more than ever

Spending in the county rose from $410 million dollars in 2017, to $428 million in 2018.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Visitors to Frederick County, Maryland are spending more than ever.

According to a newly released study, spending in the county rose from $410 million in 2017 to $428 million in 2018.

On average, those visiting the area altogether spend over a million dollars a day.

Since 2010, visitor spending has increased by over 35%.

The Economic Impact of Tourism in Maryland is compiled annually by Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics Company.

County officials say the leading draws to the area include restaurants and the blossoming industry of breweries, wineries and distilleries.

“Here in downtown [Frederick] and on our main streets, we see more and more restaurants popping up every day. We have over 35 tasting rooms in the county so you really can spend a lot time here and still not try every drink there is to try,” explained Melissa Joseph Muntz with Visit Frederick.

In 2018, food and beverage accounted for $121.2 million in spending.

Another key spending category for visitors to the area is transportation, which accounted for $109 million in spending.