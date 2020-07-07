Frederick County TransIT returns to full service

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — All shuttle and buses services with Frederick County TransIT resumed as of Monday morning, officials announced.

Since March, services had been on limited schedules, but in recent weeks many routes have begun to pick up passengers again.

On Monday, all peak connector rides resumed, marking a full return to services. The peak routes run for three hours in the morning and three hours in the afternoon to provide 30 minute service on five of the TransIT Connector routes, officials said.

According to officials, riders are still required to board with a face covering at the rear doors of buses and shuttles. As routes resume, officials add that more and more riders are returning on board.

“We started seeing an increase in ridership as things started opening back up and we are still trying to limit the number of people on our bus, so people can actually physically distance six feet so that was another reason for us adding more service back,” explained Kendall Tiffany with Frederick County TransIT.

All transit service continues to remain free for riders.

For more information on available bus and shuttle routes, visit the TransIT website.

