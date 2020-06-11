Frederick County TransIT resumes services previously halted by pandemic

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County TransIT is resuming multiple bus services previously halted by the pandemic.

As of Monday, TransIT Services launched connector routes 10B, 51, and 62. Connector route 65 has returned to its normal weekday schedule.

Shuttles have also returned to service including the Brunswick Jefferson, East Frederick, Emmitsburg Thurmont, North Frederick, & Route 85 routes.

For those boarding, masks are required and no more than 10 passengers are allowed on-board. Back-up buses will be on standby to pick up more people in high-volume areas.

“We had heard from some customers that they had requested shuttles to come back whether it’d be for them to get to jobs or medical appointments,” explained communications manager for Frederick County TransIT Services, Kendall Tiffany, “And that is why we added a couple of those [bus services] back in.”

In order to accommodate outdoor dining and the closure of downtown streets, the 51 and 61 connectors will not travel up Patrick St. to Market St. but instead will travel north on East St. and turn left onto 4th St, according to a rider bulletin. Once the routes approach Market St., they will turn right and continue their regular routes.

Service remains free for all passengers.