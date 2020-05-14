Early morning fire in Frederick County displaces 9 people

FREDERICK COUNTY (WDVM) — Frederick County Fire and Rescue arrived at the 200 block of Canfield Terrace in Frederick around 12:23 a.m.

Officials received multiple calls about a backyard fence and deck on fire. Roughly 60 firefighters attempted to bring the fire under control and took over an hour to put out hotspots, officials say.

According to officials, three townhouses were damaged from heavy fire and water. Overall nine people were displaced and are being assisted by Red Cross, officials say. There were no reported injuries.

Frederick County Fire and Rescue are investigating the cause and estimated cost of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.