Frederick County to create new Monocacy River commission

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County leadership has announced plans for a new commission on Monocacy River maintenance and preservation. This comes after a split from joint plans for the river with neighboring Carroll County.

County Executive Jan Gardner announced Thursday new legislation to establish the Sustainable Monocacy Commission that will focus on improving water quality, and the restoring ecological health of the river.

For several years, representatives for Frederick and Carroll Counties participated in a joint advisory board to update a 1990 river plan, but a consensus could not be reached.

“On the Carroll County side, they have not had as much development and it is a more conservative way of looking at the use and the quality of the river. On the Frederick County side, we have more intensive development and we have a very strong environmental and scientific community on this side of the river,” Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer explained.

The new commission will host nine members, two of which will be owners of property next to the Monocacy River. The drafter legislation also outlines that two members will be selected with education or experience in biology, ecology, chemistry or the environment.

Keegan-Ayer estimates the county council will review the legislation before the end of the year.

Frederick County leadership do plan to continue communication about the river with Carroll County.