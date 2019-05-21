Frederick County Teachers Association and Board of Education agree to a new contract Video

FREDERICK, Md. -

The Frederick County Teachers Association (FCTA) and the Board of Education (BOE) have reached a tentative agreement on new contracts for teachers.

The new contract includes: an increase in starting pay for new teachers, pay improvement for senior teachers, an average pay increase for all teachers of 5%, and a 2% medical insurance premium increase.

“I would say, is in the top quartile of counties for income in the state of Maryland ,” said Brad Young, board president for Frederick County Public Schools. “But, we were in the bottom quartile of what we were paying particularly for our lower pay scale for newer teachers. And so, we want to make sure we are competitive there."

Both parties said they were able to reach an agreement with the help from the local and state levels

“We hope that the same level of collaboration continues as we continue to make sure that we have the best teachers in Frederick County and that they want to stay here for their entire career,” said FCTA President, Melissa Dirks.

The agreement still has to be approved by the Board of Education, which should happen in the upcoming weeks.