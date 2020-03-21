Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office announces new social media campaign

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office will be providing a social media messaging campaign for people to stay safe during the pandemic.

State’s Attorney, Charlie Smith said criminals often exploit at-risk populations during times like these. He says the focus of the campaign will be demographics who are vulnerable to abuse, neglect, and sexual exploitation. Smith said his office was asked by the National District Attorney’s Association to lead the campaign.

“With kids being home from school obviously their online presence will be multiplied by 10,” said Smith. “So we anticipate an uptick, unfortunately in child exploitation and online bullying. So, we are going to put out a public service announcement to address the different issues that we are seeing. We are getting a couple of calls already seeing on this. And so, we just thought it would be a good idea to be proactive to inform the public on what they should be on the lookout for.”

Other topics will include cybersecurity tips, as more people move to work online from home.