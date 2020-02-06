Frederick County starts its Black History Month celebration

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Community members gathered together in Winchester Hall today to kick off Black History Month.

In a proclamation ceremony in observance of Black History Month, the county executive Jan Gardner delivered a speech about the importance of the contributions of African Americans in the Frederick community, and she laid out a series of the cultural events that will take place during the rest of February. In addition, she also announced the theme of the month is “Voting Rights”

“This year’s theme is focusing on voting rights… And certainly, the voting right is an important issue today” Gardner said. “And again, this is an on-going struggle for the right to vote today, and certainly it continues today as we see in a number of the states.”

Gardner credits two amendments that allow African-American men and women to have their vote in the modern times, the 15th amendment and 19th amendment from the Constitution, which were ratified by Congress in 1870 and 1920 respectively.

For more information and series events planned this month, go to frederickcountymd.gov