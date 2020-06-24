Frederick County Sheriff’s Office launches online reporting service

Frederick County, Md. (WDVM) — Because of the current public health crisis, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging community members to use online reporting services.

The online service will allow community members to report or request a police report.

Wither it be the destruction of property, fraud, harassment, or a hit and run, officials with the sheriff’s office said it will improve services to their residents.

“Online community reporting and requesting allows deputies to stay focused on the more critical responses to the community and reduces the risk of exposure to deputies and residents for noncritical reports,” said Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “Telephone reporting was implemented years ago before the coronavirus impacted our community. Due to the increased need for our deputies and Frederick County residents to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, we have recently added additional report types that can now be submitted online,” continued Sheriff Jenkins. “However, I want to emphasize that a deputy will still respond to these types of incidents if requested.”

Residents can also report drug tips, patrol check requests, and traffic complaints.

“Everything can be done at the convenience of your home, or at your office or at your workplace or on your cell phone,” said Maj. Troy Barrick, Operations Division Commander, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office during a phone interview Tuesday. “It is all about being efficient and freeing up deputies times to be available for more serious incidents types and call types throughout the county.”

To access the services of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office online reporting system, click here.