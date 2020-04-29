Frederick County Sheriff update county council on COVID-19 response

Jenkins said the department has had a plan in place since the bird flu

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A top official for law enforcement updated the Frederick County Council Tuesday in response to COVID-19.

Frederick County Sheriff, Chuck Jenkins, reports no real criminal acts have been committed besides a few theft cases. However, deputies have seen an increase in domestic violence, suicide, and overdose cases.

Jenkins also said the detention center has not reported any staff or inmates with COVID-19.

Staff is screened when they arrive and leave for work to check for fevers and symptoms. Inmates are screened once a week.

Jenkins said the department has had a plan in place since the bird flu.

“I have directed deputies at the offset to limit their interaction with the public at any degree they can,” said Chuck. “Avoid arrest if they don’t have to make an arrest. In some cases, you have to make an arrest and do that, but they are limiting their interaction.

Jenkins has considered using the work release center for inmates if COVID-19 were to get into the Frederick jail.