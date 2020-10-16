Frederick County Senior Services Division is hosting open enrollment virtual seminars

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — If you have questions about your Medicare part “D” plan or need help finding a new one, Frederick County Senior Services Division is providing free virtual seminars.

It’s that time of year for open enrollment so you can avoid any gaps in coverage and make changes to your Medicare prescription coverage.

To make the process easier, The Frederick County Senior Services Division is hosting “do it yourself” virtual seminars.

The 2021 open enrollment period begins November 1, 2020, and ends December 15, 2020.

Seminars will be held on the following dates:

Thursday, October 15, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 24, 10:30 a.m.

Monday, October 26, 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 7, 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, November 10, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 19, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, November 23, 2:00 p.m.

Register via email at virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov . Also resources can be found at their website or call 301-600-1234