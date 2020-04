The death toll for the county has risen to 40

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — County officials report they have seen the highest number of deaths.

Frederick County Jan Gardner reported the news during a tele-town hall with Congressman Jamie Raskin Tuesday night.

The Frederick County Health Department reports there are 653 positive cases of COVID-19.

There are 11 newly reported deaths that occurred over the last week.

The Maryland Department of Health reports 584 deaths statewide.