Frederick County School holds funding community forum

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Public Schools won big when the 2019 General Assembly agreed to fund the first three years of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, and now they’re looking to expand even more.

On Tuesday, educators and community members held a community forum, including a panel discussion, to discuss the urgency of increasing funding and support for local students, educators, and schools.

“The education is the foundation of our community,” said Frederick County Teachers Association President, Missy Dirks. “It’s the foundation of the economic drivers in our community, and so it’s important for everybody in the community, not just people who might have a student in the school or work for the school system, so we want everyone to be engaged and have their voices heard in this process.”

Additional funding could address a number of critical issues affecting the county’s students and educators, including large class sizes, mental health, special education services, and opportunities for early childhood education or pre-kindergarten

The General Assembly is expected to work during the 2020 Session to revise the state’s school funding formula for the first time in nearly two decades, building on last year’s passage of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future (SB 1030) and the work of the Kirwan Commission.

The coalition will hold its next meeting on Nov. 14 from 7:00- 8:30 p.m. at the Urbana Fire Hall.