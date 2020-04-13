Frederick County reports 12 deaths, more than 415 confirmed cases of COVID-19

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md (WDVM) — In Frederick County, Maryland, another person has died of COVID-19 in one of two additional long-term care facilities that are reporting several confirmed cases.

According to the county health department, one resident from Country Meadows Retirement Community died; no added information about that resident has been released.

An additional eight residents and nine staff members have tested positive from the Country Meadows center.

The county also reports positive cases in 24 residents and nine staff members at a Ballenger Creek facility.

Four long-term care facilities have now been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

On April 1st, Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center was the first facility to report cases of COVID-19, including one death. At that time, six residents tested positive, including three men and three women. As of Monday, the center now reports that 14 residents and four employees are positive. Three residents have died.

On April 6th, the county reported that five residents and seven staff members at HeartFields Assisted Living at Frederick tested positive. As of Monday afternoon, eight residents and 15 employees have confirmed cases of COVID-19. One resident and one employee have died.



Frederick County reports 417 positive cases of coronavirus.